Watch the Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Launch Trailer

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition releases today (you can download the update right now if you own the base game!), and that means that Sakura is now in the fighting game. She’s the first character from the third season of DLC content, and Capcom put out an exciting launch trailer that showcases all of the changes. More than character balance changes, there are plenty of new modes to check out.

Check out the Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition launch trailer below:

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will also contain all of Season 1 and 2 DLC characters. It also includes an Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, and the aforementioned new V-Triggers. It’ll be available as a free update for existing owners (although they won’t get DLC they don’t own) or can be purchased for $39.99 once it’s out January 16, 2018.

Here’s more on the updated title from Capcom:

First off, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will come with all 28 characters, which includes those from Season 1 and Season 2 – there’s still one more character that we’ll be announcing very soon. In order to introduce more variety in each match, all characters will receive a second V-Trigger you can choose before the match begins! It’s time to see what else your main character is capable of. We’ll be rolling out more details in the future. As previously stated, Arcade Mode will be present, but this isn’t your cookie cutter version. Being the #1 requested addition to Street Fighter V, we’re making sure it’ll be an experience rather than just a mode. As it’s our 30th anniversary year, we wanted to add even more to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition! Extra Battle Mode, V-Trigger moves, Gallery, and a UI design overhaul are among the features we can’t wait to show you in the future. There’s a lot of information to share with each of these new additions, so keep an eye out as we approach January.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Mode releases today for PlayStation 4 and PC.