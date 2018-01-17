Check Out The Elder Scrolls Online Update 1.31 Patch Notes

The Elder Scrolls Online update 1.31 is now available to download for PlayStation 4. It adds several different fixes and improvements to the popular MMO. For example, the Clockwork City DLC saw a fix of an issue “where Saint Felms would not consistently attack you, or would occasionally not have his weapons.” There’s a ton of other small tweaks to check out as well.

View The Elder Scrolls Online update 1.31 patch notes below:

Table of Contents Fixes & Improvements Clockwork City Orsinium Combat & Gameplay Combat Fixes & Improvements Itemization Fixes & Improvements Base Game Quests & Zones

Clockwork City – Dungeons & Group Content Asylum Sanctorium Trial Fixed an issue where Saint Felms would not consistently attack you, or would occasionally not have his weapons. Orsinium – Quests & Zones Quests Draugr Dilemma: Narsis Dren will now consistently begin his scene in the treasure vault. Combat Fixes & Improvements Nightblade Assassination Teleport Strike: Fixed an issue where you would be rooted in place while casting this ability or its morphs.

Itemization Fixes & Improvements Item Sets Roar of Alkosh: Fixed an issue where the Minor Slayer buff granted by this item set’s 3-piece bonus was not functioning. Base Game – Quests & Zones Fighters Guild The Dangerous Past: Sees-All-Colors will now consistently be present after defeating the Centurion. Vampire Scion of the Blood Matron: You will no longer receive the Vampire skill line if you choose to get cured. Werewolf Hircine’s Gift: You will no longer receive the Werewolf skill line if you choose to get cured.

The Elder Scrolls Online update 1.31 is available now for PlayStation 4.

[Source: Bethesda]