PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Check Out The Elder Scrolls Online Update 1.31 Patch Notes

January 17, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

The Elder Scrolls Online update 1.31

The Elder Scrolls Online update 1.31 is now available to download for PlayStation 4. It adds several different fixes and improvements to the popular MMO. For example, the Clockwork City DLC saw a fix of an issue “where Saint Felms would not consistently attack you, or would occasionally not have his weapons.” There’s a ton of other small tweaks to check out as well.

View The Elder Scrolls Online update 1.31 patch notes below:

Table of Contents

  • Fixes & Improvements
    • Clockwork City
    • Orsinium
    • Combat & Gameplay
      • Combat Fixes & Improvements
      • Itemization Fixes & Improvements
    • Base Game
      • Quests & Zones

Clockwork City – Dungeons & Group Content

Asylum Sanctorium Trial

  • Fixed an issue where Saint Felms would not consistently attack you, or would occasionally not have his weapons.

Orsinium – Quests & Zones

Quests

  • Draugr Dilemma: Narsis Dren will now consistently begin his scene in the treasure vault.

Combat Fixes & Improvements

Nightblade

  • Assassination
    • Teleport Strike: Fixed an issue where you would be rooted in place while casting this ability or its morphs.

Itemization Fixes & Improvements

Item Sets

  • Roar of Alkosh: Fixed an issue where the Minor Slayer buff granted by this item set’s 3-piece bonus was not functioning.

Base Game – Quests & Zones

Fighters Guild

  • The Dangerous Past: Sees-All-Colors will now consistently be present after defeating the Centurion.

Vampire

  • Scion of the Blood Matron: You will no longer receive the Vampire skill line if you choose to get cured.

Werewolf

  • Hircine’s Gift: You will no longer receive the Werewolf skill line if you choose to get cured.

The Elder Scrolls Online update 1.31 is available now for PlayStation 4.

[Source: Bethesda]

Tags:
Rocksteady Teases Next Game With Motion Capture Tweet
Latest FIFA 18 Video Features Ronaldo and Others Choosing Their Team of the Year
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.