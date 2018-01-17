Latest Digimon Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory Trailer Offers More Gameplay Footage

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory is just a couple of days away from releasing, and Bandai Namco has just released another trailer for the game and its upcoming story. In it, we get a few brief glances at the story behind the game, as well as a few instances of actual gameplay as well.

When the game launches on Friday, players will be placed in the shoes of Keisuke Amazawa, a Digimon tamer who commands up to three companions in battle against other Digimon. Keisuke’s Eden Account is stolen, and he must track down those who stole it after he’s implicated in a crime.

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes the new Digimon game:

Today, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is excited to reveal a new Digimon in Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory — Arukadhimon. Arukadhimon is a demonic creature created from an amalgamation of data taken from other Digimon and can Digivolve through absorbing its opponent’s data. Arukadhimon is the greatest threat to the digital and real worlds as it attempts to spread fear, amplify hatred, and create conflict between people. In addition to Arukadhimon, we are also thrilled to introduce a ‘Fashion Collection’ feature within Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory. The collectable T-shirts include special designs based on the Digimon 15th Anniversary, Summer Camp, Beelzebumon Emblem, Digimon 20th Anniversary, and more. Players can collect these exclusive T-Shirts at the in-game shop or obtain them through various in-game events to customize the main character’s look.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory is set to release on January 19, 2018.