Dead by Daylight Teases Jigsaw as its Latest Iconic Villain

Dead by Daylight has made a name for itself in recent months by including some of the more well-known horror villains into the game. Today, a new addition was teased, and fans will instantly recognize who it is once they watch the teaser trailer that was released.

That’s right, it’s Jigsaw! In case you might not know who that is, Jigsaw is the main villain of the Saw franchise. While the video doesn’t name him specifically, his trademark traps connected to a timer, followed by the challenge to “play a game” all speak to the man behind most of the gruesome deaths in the Saw series.

Of course, in the movie, Jigsaw is a fairly elderly man, so it will be interesting to see how the Dead by Daylight team goes about putting him in the game. Perhaps his tiny puppet will chase players around, or maybe the team will just allow players to be chased around by a man in a pig head mask.Whenever the downloadable content releases, Jigsaw will join a stable of notable movie characters such as Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Leatherface that have all made their way into the world of Dead by Daylight.

With so many iconic slashers already in the game, it’s not hard to imagine more of them being added in the future, but we’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, are you excited for Jigsaw to make his way to Dead by Daylight? Let us know in the comment section below.