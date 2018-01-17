Japanese Sales Chart: Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Impresses in First Week

Nintendo is no longer at the top of the Japanese sales charts. In fact, a third-party PlayStation 4 title managed to secure the top spot. In its first week at retail, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT managed to sell over 100,000 units. That was over 70,000 more than the second place title, Splatoon 2 (although clearly that’s not a new release).

In hardware sales, the Nintendo Switch once again managed to top the charts again. It outsold the second best selling console (the PlayStation 4) by slightly over 4,000 units. It’s not a huge margin like recent weeks, but it’s still the dominant console at the moment.

There actually weren’t any new PS4 releases beyond Dissidia Final Fantasy NT this week. So, the list is mostly comprised of older games.

According to Media Create, here’s the 20 best-selling retail games (new releases are denoted via bold text), along with how each system sold in Japan from January 8 through January 14, 2017:

Games (Lifetime) Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PS4) – 105,667 Splatoon 2 (NS) – 34,632 (1,917,342) Super Mario Odyssey (NS) – 28,193 (1,536,340) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) – 22,836 (1,238,435) Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (3DS) – 21,494 (1,498,509) Mario Party: The Top 100 (3DS) – 20,320 (124,319) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NS) – 12,415 (815,227) Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4) – 10,717 (212,130) Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnum (3DS) – 7,851 (473,836) Arms (NS) – 7,352 (346,681) Call of Duty: WWII (PS4) – 7,185 (369,194) 1-2-Switch (NS) – 6,886 (377,919) Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (3DS) – 4,806 (362,509) Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (NS) – 4,476 (172,676) Super Bomberman R (NS) – 4,134 (145,029) Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out Together (NS) – 3,215 (47,124) Kirby: Battle Royale (3DS) – 2,959 (142,524) Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (PS4) – 2,908 (195,332) Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (Vita) – 2,842 (1,276,619) Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (NS) – 2,810 (201,839) Systems (Previous Week) Switch – 37,500 (146,006) PlayStation 4 – 32,890 (75,344) PlayStation 4 Pro – 10,918 (16,339) New 2DS LL – 9,929 (28,237) New 3DS LL – 5,270 (12,246) PlayStation Vita – 4,388 (11,929) 2DS – 1,656 (5,254) Xbox One – 107 (190) Xbox One X – 6 (9)

[Source: 4Gamer via Gematsu]