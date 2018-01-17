Gal*Gun 2 Free Hugs Edition Includes a ton of Goodies, Including a Plushie and More

Rice Digital has announced today that an exclusive Collector’s Edition for Gal*Gun 2 will be releasing alongside the standard edition of the game. The “Free Hugs” Edition of the game will be exclusive to the Rice Digital store and include a large number of goodies, so players who were on the fence about a potential Collector’s Edition might be swayed.

According to the studio, both PEGI-rated EU copies of the game and ESRB-rated US copies of the game will be made available, so fans of most regions will be able to get their hands on this. For those wondering what comes inside the Free Hugs Edition of the game, make sure to check out below:

A copy of the game for either PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch

High quality presentation collector’s box

Official art book

Official soundtrack CD

Huggable Mr. Happiness plushie

Pin-badge set

Double-sided “Gaming Accessories Pouch” – measures 28x16cm

Preorders for the edition are live now on the Rice Digital website, so make sure to get your hands on it now if you truly want it. For those unaware with the Gal*Gun series, check out or review for Gal*Gun: Double Peace:

The most interesting part about Gal*Gun is its branching storyline and the systems it uses. Players get to choose which girl they want to date (although certain choices are locked at first), so they’ll see different storylines depending on who they chose to romance. All of the girls are presented as likable, so it actually was tough to decide at first. This is definitely a game meant to be played multiple times, which is good since it only takes a few hours to beat once. Gal*Gun: Double Peace has a surprising amount of heart for a game that has its head lodged firmly in a gutter full of panties. The characters are likable, the plot is goofy in its seriousness, and the premise is so over the top that I couldn’t help but laugh. Sadly, the gameplay simply doesn’t hold up its end of the bargain. This on-rails shooter is too simplistic and doesn’t do a good job of keeping the gameplay feeling fresh.

Gal*Gun 2 releases on March 15 in Japan. The title has been confirmed for a Western release, but there’s not currently a release date.