Learn How Phonon Will Play in Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[st]

PQube is publishing French Bread’s latest (pun unintended) 2D fighter, which is called Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st]. French Bread are best known for their work on the Melty Blood series, although the UNIEL series has found quite the following within the fighting game community at all. One of the most exciting aspects is the new characters, which include the whip-wielding female fighter Phonon (pictured above). PQube just put out a bunch of information detailing the new addition to the series.

First up is the character’s official backstory, which shows she’s more than just a pretty face:

A young lady who admires skill and strength above all who recently developed powers as an In-Birth, Phonon was discovered by the Existence Force Guardians, a student vigilante group dedicated to protecting people during the hollow night. She was given training and was entrusted with a powerful weapon called Muniel in return for agreeing to help them. She decides to break her agreement with the EFG and strikes out on her own during the hollow night to test herself and the extent of her powers, and prove that she doesn’t need help from anyone.

Phonon looks to be fun to play as too, as she actually uses her whip to control battles at range. She can use her weapon to pull enemies close or push them away. On top of that, she also is armed with several projectile attacks that make her dangerous anywhere.

Here’s how publisher PQube describes her special abilities:

Phonon’s ‘Affliction’ is a versatile projectile attack that she can launch either along the ground or from the air at a diagonal angle. The EX version can also be followed up with a combo on hit or will leave you in an advantageous position to continue your attack on block! ‘Rythmic Satisfaction’ is a multiple part move where Phonon swings her whip in a forward moving attack that can be followed up on. The A version moves more horizontally, while the B version covers more vertical space. The follow up attack, done by holding backwards and either A or B, works similarly – the A version sends the opponent downwards while the B version launches them upwards. The EX version is a combination attack with extremely long reach that leaves her at a considerable advantage afterwards, making it an ideal combo ender. ‘Guidance Ascension’ is a powerful upwards attack with the whip that acts as a great anti-air and reversal attack for Phonon. The A version hits close to Phonon and is a great anti-air attack, while the B version hits further away and makes taking to the skies a risky move at any range against Phonon. The EX version tracks the opponent and is an invincible attack, making it a great way to challenge pressure from an opponent. ‘Restraint’ is an attack that leaps up from the ground and whips down at the opponent, able to hit both close and far with the A and B version respectively; she can cancel it into her air projectile even on block for continued aerial pressure. The EX version handily tracks the opponent as well and is a very fast overhead attack that can hit from full screen. Her Force Function (B+C) move is called ‘Impulse’, where she swings the whip overhead and then slams it down into the ground. It’s an excellent anti-air attack and if you hold the buttons to charge it, the attack will bounce the opponents off the wall, leaving them vulnerable for follow-up attacks. ‘Binding Beatitude’ is Phonon’s Infinite Worth, a super move that requires a full stick of butter to perform, freezes the opponent with a quick hit and then slams the opponent into the wall with a follow-up.

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] is set to launch on February 9, 2018.