The Last of Us 2 Director Neil Druckmann to Give D.I.C.E. Speech

The Last of Us 2 director Neil Druckmann will be detailing how he comes up with his highly lauded narratives in an upcoming D.I.C.E. 2018 speech. The talk is officially called Crafting Narratives for Video Games, Film, and Television, and will also feature 10 Cloverfield Lane director and writer Dan Trachtenberg. They’ll talk about “the intersection of, and unique challenges presented by, the interactive and non-interactive mediums.”

Here’s the official description of the Crafting Narratives for Video Games, Film, and Television speech:

Neil Druckmann, the Creative Director of award-winning games such as The Last of Us, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the Director of the highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II and Dan Trachtenberg, Director and Writer of 10 Cloverfield Lane and the much-lauded Black Mirror episode “Playtest” about the chilling future of AR/MR, will appear on the D.I.C.E. Summit stage in a conversation about the creative process in crafting character-driven experiences for video games. Dan will lead a fireside chat where these two creative forces will be discussing the intersection of, and unique challenges presented by, the interactive and non-interactive mediums.

The 2018 D.I.C.E. Summit will take place February 20 through February 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The conference theme is “Made Better,” and other confirmed speakers include Microsoft Executive Vice President of Gaming Phil Spencer and Cuphead executive producer Maja Moldehauer.

Are you excited to learn more about Neil Druckmann and Dan Trachtenberg’s creative process? Would you like to see the two collaborate in the future? Let us know your rhoughts on the upcoming speech in the comments below!