Psychological Thriller Past Cure Launching Next Month

Developer Phantom 8 has announced today that their first game, the psychological action thriller Past Cure, will be launching for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One next month, on February 23. To celebrate the announcement of the release, the indie studio has released a new behind-the-scenes video documenting some of the game.

According to Phantom 8, Past Cure is a game that puts you in the role of Ian, a former soldier turned lab experiment who, after being experimented on for so long, now finds himself telekinetic. As the game progresses, Ian must set out on a path of revenge, trying to uncover what happened to him and why he is the way he is.

For more information on the upcoming Past Cure, check out below:

After years of being tortured in dark prisons across Europe, former elite soldier Ian lives in his brother’s safehouse, struggling with the consequences of the military experiments he was put through. They twisted his mind; imbued him with preternatural mental abilities such as time manipulation and telekinesis, and fractured his grip on reality. Driven by hallucinations and his thirst for revenge, Ian enlists his brother’s help and sets out on a thrilling hunt; both for the perpetrators of the conspiracy against him and for the truth underlying his torment. During the course of his mission Ian experiments with his new powers, quickly coming to realize their inherent danger — with each use, his sanity frays a little more, drawing the nightmarish attention of something beyond reality. In pursuit of the men behind his imprisonment, Ian soon realizes that his true enemy may be hiding within his own madness.

Past Cure is set to launch on February 23, 2018.