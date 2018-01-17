NBA Live 18 Update 1.09 Available Now, View the Patch Notes

NBA Live 18 update 1.09 is now available to download. Digital ballers will be glad to know that the online experience has been improved, and several bugs have been squashed. This includes an issue where the Live Events was crashing.

Check out the NBA Live 18 update 1.09 patch notes below:

Online Experience Latency Burst Control Online – Improve Internet Latency / Jitter handling LIVE RUN Better too few player detection Make Private to Public Lobby More Likely To Pick Up Random Users In 18 Bug Fixes Fixed Live Events Crash Idle users being kicked – Timer moved from 5 minutes to 48 seconds UI/UX: Changes to starting lineups do not change or take effect in gameplay when changing the starting lineup in Play Now. General Updates Made general stability fixes and improvements

For even more on EA’s basketball sim, check out my NBA Live 18 review. Here’s what I had to say about the game when it released in 2017:

One of the coolest additions to NBA Live 18 is the ability to play as WNBA teams. While I’m not the biggest follower of the league, it was refreshing to see all of the bigger names that I know in a video game. Unfortunately, the women are all segregated to their own exhibition mode, which means players can’t create female players or do a franchise mode controlling a WNBA team. That’s a bummer, but this is at least a solid step forward. There’s no denying that there are rough edges, but one thing Electronic Arts has nailed is the feel of playing a pick-up game. It’s a slightly less technical title than its competitor, but it offers up a far better single-player experience. If you’re looking for something fresh, or just want to play as Diana Taurasi, then you can’t go wrong with picking up NBA Live 18.

NBA Live 18 update 1.09 is available now.

[Source: Electronic Arts]