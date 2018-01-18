StarDrone VR is the First PSVR Title of 2018, and It’s out Now

Earlier today, Beatshapers announced that StarDrone VR is out now on the U.S. PSN Store, with the European PSN Store set to get the game on January 24. The game, which is an action puzzle title that mixes arcade action with pinball physics, will be the first PlayStation VR title to launch in 2018. You can check out a trailer for the game below.

According to the developers of the game and the trailer (above), players will race around the various maps of the game, collecting gems and power-up enhancements as they aim to become the best on the StarDrone scoreboards. The game boasts 60 levels, all with various missions that range from simply beating a level to destroying all enemies, or perhaps collecting various puzzle pieces.

For more information on StarDrone VR, check out below, courtesy of the PlayStation Blog:

We brought StarDrone to VR because we believe it has a benefit: the head camera control allows players to better see what’s coming on the horizon, meaning fewer mistakes. Plus, it helps the player take aim at the game’s scoreboards as well as perfecting their cool, space-rollercoaster-like flight. Each level starts by aiming and shooting yourself into the outer space from a cannon. Your spaceship is always in motion from this point on, and it’s your job to attach to nearby gravity beacons to navigate your flight path. While tethered to a beacon, you can look around and attempt to circle the beacon until you release and slingshot yourself further. This core mechanic allowed us to bring together pinball-like motion, collect-athons and exploration in one game is unlike anything else out there.

StarDrone VR is available now for the PlayStation VR.