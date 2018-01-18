Eric Hirshberg Stepping Down as Activision Publishing CEO in March

Eric Hirshberg, the CEO of Activision Publishing, has announced that he will be leaving the job he’s held for eight years in March. As the CEO of the publishing giant, Hirshberg was responsible for various games, including Call of Duty, Destiny, and Skylanders to name a few.

In a statement released regarding the announcement, Hirshberg looked back on his time as the CEO, calling his time with the company a wonderful experience. “Serving as Activision’s CEO has been an honor and a thrill,” he said.“This is an amazing company. One which routinely delivers epic experiences for our fans on a scale that no one else can. I have nothing but admiration for the incredible team I have had the privilege to lead. And I have nothing but appreciation for Bobby for giving me this transformational opportunity, and also for having the vision and conviction to champion a creative person for a leadership role on this scale.”

In the same statement, Blizzard Activision CEO Bobby Kotick thanked Hirshberg for his service, noting that during his tenure with the company, Activision has had record performance and success. “He is an inspiring leader, and we will all miss his creativity and tenacity very much. He is leaving the team, the franchises and the business in a great place, and he goes with my full support and appreciation.”

As far now, Activision Blizzard has said it is currently conducting a search for the next CEO of the company, so news on that will likely come closer to March. Hirshberg will end his tenure with the company on a pretty high note, as the release of Call of Duty: WWII was one of the best for the company, resulting in record sales.

[Source: VentureBeat]