Life is Strange: Before the Storm is Getting a Physical Release

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is getting a physical release later this year. On March 6, 2018 there will be three separate versions of the game. First and foremost there will be a standard edition for $29.99, a limited edition (that comes with an art book and soundtrack CD) for $39.99, and a Square Enix store exclusive called the “Vinyl Edition.” The latter costs $69.99, and includes a bunch of goodies (listed below).

Here’s what the Life is Strange: Before the Storm vinyl edition includes:

Life is Strange: Before the Storm – The Complete Season (Episodes 1 to 3)

Bonus Episode: “Farewell” – play one last time as a young Max Caulfield in a special bonus episode…

Mixtape Mode – Design your own playlist from the Life is Strange licensed soundtrack and listen to it alongside a cinematic scene from the game

Outfit Pack – Change up Chloe’s look with three new complete outfits. Includes Punk Doe, Hawt Dawg Man & Illuminati outfits

Exclusive Vinyl Set – Vinyl music set of the original soundtrack

Exclusive Packaging – Presentation Box

Physical Artbook – Featuring art from Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Soundtrack CD – The original music soundtrack of Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Episode1 from the first Life is Strange season

Those that preorder can also get this adorable figurine:

For more on the game, check out my Life is Strange: Before the Storm review. Here’s what I had to say about the title:

That said, Before the Storm does do some fantastic work of setting the brickwork for the original game. I’ve previously criticized how the game tried to get players to feel bad for Nathan Prescott, and while I still think that he’s trash, there is a very powerful (and entirely missable) scene that can be overheard at one point. I also loved getting to see the beginning steps of Chloe’s transformation into the blue-haired punk that I had come to loved in Life is Strange. There are plenty of great nods to long-time fans, even though the story can largely stand on its own. While I’m not sure if Before the Storm will hold the same place in my heart as the original, I’m certainly glad that Deck Nine Games got to tell their own story in Arcadia Bay. It’s a very different tale, one on a completely smaller scale both in terms of narrative and length, but one that still manages to make an impact. It’s a more personal story, and it wound up being quite bittersweet having to say goodbye to the duo of Chloe and Rachel.

The Life is Strange: Before the Storm physical release comes out March 6, 2018.

[Source: Square Enix, Wario64]