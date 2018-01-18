Little Witch Academia Releases This February in North America & Europe

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time now has an official release date. Publisher Bandai Namco announced today that the JRPG beat’em up is set to release on February 20 in both the Americas and Europe. It’ll release for both PlayStation 4 and PC on that date.

It’s worth mentioning that Chamber of Time has a different story from the Little Witch Academia anime. Here’s an overview:

After finishing their final exam, the students of the Luna Nova Academy are about to leave for summer vacation. Akko discovers a secret room in the library that leads to the Chamber of Horologium, hidden in the basement of the school. Within the chamber is a clock that uses a forbidden magic to manipulate time; it’s one of the seven wonders of the Luna Nova Academy. Akko and her friends end up trapped in a time loop, re-living the same day over and over and over and over… Will they be able to escape this time paradox and solve all of the mysteries of the Academy?

Additionally, learn a bit more how the dungeon crawling works:

Dungeons themselves are pretty standard for an action RPG like Chamber of Time. Dungeons have a variety of difficulties, and of course, the high the risk the higher the reward. Defeating enemies will get you experience, equipment, and materials to make new items. The caveat is that you can’t equipment new items until you’ve cleared a dungeon. Enough experience gets you a level up, as expected. You can use points to customize the characters to your liking.

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time releases in North America and Europe on February 20, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC.

[Source: PlayStation Blog via Gematsu]