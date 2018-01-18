Recent Analysis on Metal Gear Survive Details PlayStation 4 Pro Performance

With a month away from the release of Metal Gear Survive, fans are anxious to find out anything on the upcoming game that they might not have seen prior. Since there is some footage out there of the game, tech analysis group Digital Foundry has jumped in and done a deep-dive on early footage from the PlayStation 4 Pro.

According to the footage – which was grabbed from a Konami event that the company attended that was testing an early build of the game – the PlayStation 4 Pro version is still outputting in 4K and looks good, but surprisingly, the 1080p output mode actually sees an improved frame-rate performance. There are tons of interesting tidbits in the video, so if you’re excited about Metal Gear Survive, make sure to give it a watch.

For a full list of the features coming to the game, make sure to check out below:

Key Features: Two modes of play – single player and co-op. Character experience, skills and items obtained are shared between the two modes.

Build and develop your Base Camp. This offers access to crafting weapons and gear, and serves as a command center for planning missions in both single player and co-op modes.

Gather resources, blueprints and raw materials for use in crafting. These can be gathered in single player mode by exploring the environment or won in successful co-op missions.

Develop Base Camp with new facilities to aid survival, including crop growing, animal rearing, and food and water storage. As your camp develops you’ll gain access to high grade crafting items.

Manage resources, including essentials such as food and water, as well as raw materials used for weapons, defences and expendables.

Complete daily, weekly and special event Orders for rewarding materials and blueprints to be used in single player and co-op.

Metal Gear Survive is set to launch on February 20, 2018.