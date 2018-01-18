New Final Fantasy VII Remake Details to be Shown at Exhibition

It’s been quite some time since we’ve heard anything on the Final Fantasy VII remake that was originally announced at E3 2016. Besides the beautifully constructed trailer, fans haven’t been given much in the way of new details, but that could change soon. Last week, Square Enix revealed that new content from the upcoming remake would be shown off at an exhibition taking place at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in Tokyo, Japan next week.

According to the company, the exhibition will focus on the long history of the Final Fantasy series, and feature history from many of the different titles in the series. Along with scenes and image boards from Final Fantasy XV, new information about the Final Fantasy VII remake will also be there, though we’re not sure in what capacity. For those interested in heading to the event themselves, it will run from January 22 to February 28 at the Mori Arts Center Gallery (Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 52F).

Obviously, fans will be waiting to see what comes of the information shown, as when we last heard about the upcoming remake, it was back in July, with director Tetsuya Nomura saying that while development had shifted to an internal setup, he couldn’t speak on any new information:

After mentioning the fact that development on the remake has shifted to an internal setup, Nomura said we shouldn’t expect any new information “for a while” as a result: Although there are parts [of Final Fantasy VII Remake] further along than Kingdom Hearts III, such as cutscenes, it is unlikely we’ll share information for a while as we switch from mainly external to mainly internal development.

We’ll have more information on whatever Square Enix should reveal when the ehibition starts next week, so stay tuned.

[Source: ResetEra, GamingBolt]