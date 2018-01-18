First Episode of Vampyr Webseries is All About Creating Monsters

Life is Strange developer DONTNOD kicked off their webseries today that takes a deeper look into their next game – Vampyr. The first video focuses on making monsters, and has the studio talking about the different types of vampires within the action game.

Check out the new “Making Monsters” Vampyr trailer below:

For even more on the latest game from DONTNOD, check out our Vampyr preview. Here’s a snippet of what Chandler Wood had to say about the upcoming title:

While you can level up by earning experience points as you complete investigations and other quests, the most experience can be gained by sucking the blood of innocent people. There are four endings to the game, one of which can only be viewed if you go through the game without killing anybody. As you meet the inhabitants of London, you will get to know them, and their reasons for why they may want something from you. Purity of blood also plays a factor in how much experience you could potentially gain from someone: a caring elderly woman, for instance, had very pure blood, and thus a large XP reward if you chose to drain her blood – but then her death will cause a rippling effect throughout the district. Vampyr looks like a promising new take on the world of vampires. In an industry over-saturated with zombies, this other form of the undead is a refreshing change of pace. Knowing that the game includes multiple endings will also entice gamers to change up their play style in an effort to view them all.

Vampyr is set to release in 2018.