PSA: Metal Gear Survive Beta Now Available to Download

Curious about Metal Gear Survive, but not sure if it’s worth buying? Well, I’ve got some good news. Konami is running a Metal Gear Survive open beta from January 18 through January 22, 2018 (download it on the PlayStation Store). The beta will allow players to play the action game’s four-player cooperative play online. In it, they’ll have to work together to “defend a Wormhole Digger from waves of enemies.”

For more on the upcoming third-person action game, check out our Metal Gear Survive preview from E3 2017. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say after going hands-on with it.

While I only got to check out the cooperative multiplayer portion of Metal Gear Survive, there is a fully fledged single-player component. All of the rewards that players receive from the co-op sessions will feed back into the solo campaign, so players can then craft new weapons and gear. Konami wasn’t ready to detail the solo mode, but the solid multiplayer has me excited to learn more. Some may want to dismiss Metal Gear Survive as a sort of cash grab by Konami, but it’s clear that a lot of effort has gone into making this a worthwhile spin-off. It certainly helps to have the Metal Gear Solid V gameplay as an incredible base to start off with, but this new cooperative riff on that is a fresh experience. It’s coming along very nicely as its early 2018 release nears, and I can’t wait to see what the full game offers.

Metal Gear Survive is set to release February 20, 2018.