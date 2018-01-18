PlayStation 4 Version of Red Faction: Guerrilla Spotted

Various listings across European GameStop stores have seemingly revealed that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Red Faction: Guerrilla are on the way. According to the listings (found in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark according to Gematsu), the game will be releasing for the current consoles after originally launching for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 way back in 2009.

No specific release date or pricing has been revealed as of yet, but the news wouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, seeing as how the original Red Faction and its sequel have been ported to the PlayStation 4 already.

In case you never played Red Faction: Guerrilla, we have you covered with a review from way back when, make sure to check it out:

Multiplayer is a blast to play, simply because the game uses the GeoMod 2.0 for the same destructive gameplay you saw in the single-player mode. The same weapons are used in multiplayer mode, though some weapons are exclusive to multiplayer only. There are 7 modes in multiplayer, Anarchy (your typical deathmatch), Team Anarchy (team deathmatch), Capture the Flag, Damage Control (in which two teams are battling control over three targets), Siege (involves attacking and defending targets), Demolition (where you defend a player), and Spectator (allows you to watch a multiplayer match). Each mode can hold up to 16 players, and the overall experience is similar to Call of Duty 4 since you gain experience points as you play. By leveling up, you can unlock other playlists and open up more options for your customizable badge. Overall, Red Faction: Guerrilla is a fantastic game. Though it does have a few flaws, such as the monotonous setting and occasionally bothersome enemy A.I., this game still deserves a perfect score. The single-player and multiplayer modes overall are awesome, with great side missions and modes to choose from, and the physics-based action has to be seen to be believed. Red Faction: Guerrilla is loads of fun, and Volition Inc. has delivered yet again.

Let us know what you think of a possible Red Faction: Guerrilla remake in the comment section.

[Source: Gematsu]