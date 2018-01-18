South Park: The Stick of Truth is Getting a Physical Release on PS4

Despite the original South Park: The Stick of Truth being available for PlayStation 4 as a digital title, many folks were still hoping for a physical release at some point. Now, they might just have their wish, as the Standard Edition of the game seems to have popped up on Amazon earlier this morning.

Thanks to Twitter user Wario64, it was revealed that Amazon had thrown up a blank page for the game, although if you check the site out now, it has the full trimmings of a product page, complete with box art for the PlayStation 4 version of the game. The game is currently listed as unavailable, but according to Amazon, it will release on February 13. If you haven’t yet played the game, you won’t have to wait long to get a second chance.

In case you missed out on the game when it originally launched, make sure to check out our review for South Park: The Stick of Truth:

You can battle with a single partner which can add a level of strategy, but again, once I discovered some of the characters’ stronger abilities, especially in the last third of the game, I was defeating entire crowds of enemies without even giving them the chance to attack. Perhaps due to The Stick of Truth being so layered with content though, I didn’t consciously notice this issue until I was finished with the game and reflecting back on my experience. South Park: The Stick of Truth is a great game. Not because it is South Park. Not because it is a good RPG. But because the complete package is a solid piece of work that successfully marries the source material with one of the most beloved game genres out there. Peeling back each layer left me amazed at the scope and depth of the game. While a little on the shorter side when compared with most RPGs, The Stick of Truth is something that simply must be experienced by anyone who doesn’t mind dodging the occasional massive swinging scrotum mid-battle.

According to Amazon, South Park: The Stick of Truth will release for PlayStation 4 on February 13, 2018, though that is subject to change.

[Source: Twitter]