The Fall Part 2: Unbound Releases Next Month

Independent developers Over The Moon have announced today that The Fall Part 2: Unbound, the sequel and second chapter to The Fall, will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac on February 13. To celebrate the announcement, the developers have released a brand new trailer for fans to check out, showing off some of the new characters that are coming to the game.

The game, which bills itself as a hybrid of “haunting metroidvania exploration” and point-and-click adventure puzzles, picks up right where the original game left off. Players will continue to follow the adventures of A.R.I.D., a rogue QI who has rewritten its protocol to follow one rule: save itself. With that goal in mind, A.R.I.D. now has the abilities to possess new hosts, including a posh butler, a service companion, and a mysterious combat drone known as “One”.

For more information on the upcoming The Fall Part 2: Unbound, check out below:

The Fall Part 2: Unbound is a hybrid of haunting metroidvania exploration merged with brain teasing point-and-click adventure puzzles and a healthy dose of chilling hard sci-fi. This sequel picks up right where its predecessor left off as we follow the exploits of A.R.I.D., a rogue AI who’s rewritten its protocol to follow one rule: “save myself”. The new parameters of A.R.I.D.’s programming have allowed her the ability to possess new hosts including a posh, reality-divorced Butler, a sexy service Companion and a mysterious combat drone, known as “One”.

The Fall Part 2: Unbound is set to launch on February 13, 2018.