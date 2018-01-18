Jesper Kyd Returning to Compose Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Independent Swedish developers Fatshark have announced today that Jesper Kyd, the BAFTA award-winning composer, is returning as composer to Warhammer: Vermintide 2. In the Vermintide 2 reveal trailer, you can hear a brief snippet of Kyd’s score for the upcoming game.

Kyd is no stranger to the Warhammer series, having also worked on the original Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide. The Swedish composer also has credits in a ton of other games, including Darksiders II, the Assassin’s Creed series, and many more. In fact, he was the subject of a recent Gameumentary feature that documented his process for creating the game, so check it out if you’re curious on his work!

For more information on the sequel to Warhammer: End Times, check out below:

Vermintide 2 is a visually stunning and ground breaking melee action game pushing the boundaries of the first person co-op genre. The game introduces the dark, bloody and twisted Chaos as an enemy faction. Other new features include 15 hero careers, new environments, talent trees and the proprietary Heroic Deeds System. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is heading towards PC and consoles. “Vermintide 2 is the evolution of the genre. If you liked the first game, you’ll love the second.” says Martin Wahlund, CEO of Fatshark, and continues “We have listened to the community, analyzed hours and hours of online playthroughs, and combined this with our passion for co-op games to bring you the very best experience possible.”

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will release Q1 2018 on consoles and PC.