Here’s How Attack on Titan 2 Will Play on PlayStation Vita

All of Attack on Titan 2‘s gameplay that has been shown previously has been from the PlayStation 4 version. Since some fans were curious as to how the game would look on other systems, Koei Tecmo put out a new trailer showing off the game’s portable offerings. As one would expect, it’s not nearly as impressive on the less powerful Vita. It’s worth noting that this might be more of a tease than anything for some of our readers since the PlayStation Vita port isn’t coming to the west.

Check out the Attack on Titan 2 Vita gameplay below:

For more information on the upcoming action game, check out how publisher Koei Tecmo describes the upcoming release:

KOEI TECMO America is excited to unveil today that Attack on Titan 2, the sequel to 2016’s titanic action game, Attack on Titan, is currently in development for physical release on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, and Xbox One, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, Nintendo Switch, and digitally on Windows PC via Steam. Attack on Titan 2 delves deeply into the fascinating narrative of Attack on Titan’s second season and offers players versatile action and new challenges, as it introduces the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision to counter enhanced Titan movements. Players will be able to try their new moves against these fearsome Titans as they control characters from a Titan-sized roster! Outside of battle they will be able to deepen their relationships with their fellow squad-mates while gaining greater insight into life within the walls thanks to more advanced RPG elements.

Attack on Titan 2 is set to release in March 15, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita (this version isn’t coming to the west), Nintendo Switch, and PC.