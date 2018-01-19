Border Break PS4 Open Beta Schedule Announced by SEGA

SEGA has announced the full schedule for the open beta of Border Break on PlayStation 4, which will run in February 2018. The open beta client will be available to download in Japan’s PSN store from February 1. Anyone who has a PlayStation Network account should be able to participate in this beta without having to subscribe to PlayStation Plus.

The Border Break open beta on PlayStation 4 will be commenced at the following times:

Saturday, February 3 – 15:00~21:00 JST

– 15:00~21:00 JST Sunday, February 4 – 15:00~21:00 JST

– 15:00~21:00 JST Saturday, February 17 – 15:00~21:00 JST

– 15:00~21:00 JST Sunday, February 18 – 15:00~21:00 JST

Note that all times listed above are using Japan Standard Time (UTC+9). In other time zones, the scheduled time should be as follows:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) – 06:00~12:00

Eastern Standard Time (EST) – 01:00~07:00

Pacific Standard Time (PST) – 22:00 (previous day)~04:00

Border Break is a popular mech combat arcade game in Japan that lets players customize their own mech to participate in 10-vs-10 player battles. It was first released in Japan in September 2009, and it was also brought over to arcades in Taiwan and Hong Kong in 2010.

The recently announced PlayStation 4 version will be the first time ever Border Break is getting a release on consoles. This game will be free-to-play with unlimited play sessions without any stamina system involved, although there will still be some other forms of microtransaction existing. It is going to be released sometime in 2018, and a physical release with additional bonuses is also being planned by SEGA.

[Source: SEGA]