Destiny 2 Xur Location and Inventory Guide for January 19 – January 22, 2018

It’s Friday, which means that it’s time for our Destiny 2 Xur location and inventory guide. Unlike Destiny 1, where Xur was always present in a social space, the mysterious vendor can now be found out in the exploration zones. His currency is Legendary Shards, which can be obtained by breaking down legendary and exotic gear. Xur now stays from reset Friday morning until the weekly reset on Tuesday, so no more worrying about getting to him within a 48 hour window.

This week, Xur is in the EDZ. Fast travel to Winding Cove and head straight up the canyon once you spawn in. Xur is on a ledge overlooking the area. You can mark his location on your map. This week, Xur is selling Tractor Cannon shotgun for 29 shards. The Knucklehead Radar Hunter helmet is available for 23 shards. You can get the Actium War Rig Titan chest for 23 shards. And finally, the Transversive Steps Warlock boots for 23 shards.

Note that any exotics from Curse of Osiris will require the expansion in order to purchase them.

Xur also sells a Fated Exotic Engram for 97 shards, and a Three of Coins consumable for 31 shards.

(Note: No image gallery this week, as I am out of town away from my PS4. The Xur gallery will return next week.)

The Tractor Cannon shotgun is one of the more unique exotics in the game, as it physically pushes enemies away. It can be used to set up great combos of knocking enemies off of edges or smashing them into walls with physics damage. It’s particularly fun to use in the Crucible, particularly on maps that have either tight spaces or lots of ledges to fall from.

Knucklehead Radar is an awesome helmet that gives hunters the ability to keep their radar when aiming down sights. Many people use MIDA Multi-Tool for this very perk, and this Hunter helmet opens up other possibilities. It works with all weapons, so kinetic, energy, and power will all have radar for any Hunter wearing this helm. It’s a great Crucible helmet to be able to scope and still have situational awareness.

Actium War Rig has a couple of uses. First, for anyone who forgets to reload chronically, it will steadily reload the magazine of the equipped auto rifle from reserves. This means that you’ll rarely ever again jump into a firefight and find that you only have four bullets left, only to die while reloading. The real fun of this chest armor is to pair it with the Sweet Business for an extended magazine. Sweet Business fires for long enough that Actium War Rig will steadily add rounds to the magazine while firing, for a much longer hail of bullets before you run dry.

Transversive Steps are back from Destiny 1, allowing Warlocks to have increases movement speed while sprinting, along with reloading energy weapons when they do. These boots can be a powerful ally both in PvE and PvP, as keeping on the move and using an energy weapon means you’ll rarely have to reload.

The Fated Engram is limited to one per account per week, and guarantees an exotic item that you haven’t yet gotten. The Three of Coins consumable will increase the chance for exotic engram drops from all sources for four hours. A single consumable costs 31 shards.

Last week, Bungie released a massive list of changes coming to Destiny 2 over the next few months, and hinted that Dead Ghosts or other collectibles will be making a return. They have also committed to moving away from Eververse, and granting rewards through activities. We’ve got a series of Destiny 2 guides, including an endgame guide for after the campaign, a step-by-step Raid guide, and a guide on how to trigger all heroic public events.

Which items are you picking up from Xur this week?