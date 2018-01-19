Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory Out Now

Watch the Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory Launch Trailer

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory is now available. To celebrate the release, publisher Bandai Namco put out a new launch trailer for the game showing off a bunch of gameplay. The video also focuses on the new story, which has players taking on the role of Keisuke Amazawa, a Digimon tamer who can commandsup to three companions in battle against other Digimon. Keisuke’s Eden Account is stolen, and he must track down those who stole it after he’s implicated in a crime..

Watch the Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory launch trailer below:

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes the new Digimon game:

Today, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is excited to reveal a new Digimon in Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory — Arukadhimon. Arukadhimon is a demonic creature created from an amalgamation of data taken from other Digimon and can Digivolve through absorbing its opponent’s data. Arukadhimon is the greatest threat to the digital and real worlds as it attempts to spread fear, amplify hatred, and create conflict between people. In addition to Arukadhimon, we are also thrilled to introduce a ‘Fashion Collection’ feature within Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory. The collectable T-shirts include special designs based on the Digimon 15th Anniversary, Summer Camp, Beelzebumon Emblem, Digimon 20th Anniversary, and more. Players can collect these exclusive T-Shirts at the in-game shop or obtain them through various in-game events to customize the main character’s look.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory is available now. If you’re on the fence, stay tuned for our review of the role-playing game.