EA Sports UFC 3 Trophy List is a Love Letter to the Bad PPV Names of Yesteryear

While newer fans of mixed-martial arts may not know this, UFC events used to have amazingly tacky subtitles to them. That’s why the EA Sports UFC 3 trophy list is so fun, as Electronic Arts used names of old pay-per-views to name their trophies. Sadly, my two favorite bad UFC PPV names didn’t make the cut. For reference, they are UFC 76: Knockout (because there were zero knockouts during the entire card), and UFC 125: Resolution (the title fight ended in a draw and thus there was no resolution).

With those mixed-martial arts fun facts out of the way, check out the EA Sports UFC 3 trophy list below:

Platinum UFC 67: All or Nothing

Unlock all other trophies in EA SPORTS™UFC®3. Gold UFC 44: Undisputed

Become the Greatest Of All Time during your Career.

Earn your green belt in UFC Ultimate Team. (level 150)

Survive at least two health events before winning the fight. (only unlockable in online multiplayer)

Sign a Superstar Contract on Legendary difficulty during your Career. Silver UFC 2: No Way Out

Win against a CPU controlled fighter who is set to maximum damage, with your own set to default.

Earn your orange belt in UFC Ultimate Team. (level 100)

Complete all Sets in a single UFC Ultimate Team Program.

Complete all Challenges in a UFC Ultimate Team Solo Challenge Group.

Complete all your daily objectives in UFC Ultimate Team in one day.

Win in the first round of an online multiplayer match.

Win a performance of the night bonus during your Career.

Pass all Skill Challenges on any difficulty.

Sign a Legend Contract during your Career.

Trigger a health event on the opponent within 10 seconds of your taunt. (only unlockable in online multiplayer)

Sign a Superstar Contract during your Career.

Sway to avoid at least 6 strikes in 20 seconds. (only unlockable in online multiplayer) Bronze UFC 73: Stacked

Acquire your first Gold tier UFC Ultimate Team Item.

Acquire your first Gold tier UFC Ultimate Team Item. UFC 10: The Tournament

Win four fights with the same fighter in a 16-fighter Grand Prix tournament.

Win four fights with the same fighter in a 16-fighter Grand Prix tournament. UFC 80: Rapid Fire

Land a four-hit combination. (online multiplayer only)

Land a four-hit combination. (online multiplayer only) UFC 35: Throwdown

Finish the fight with a submission. (online multiplayer only)

Finish the fight with a submission. (online multiplayer only) UFC 68: The Uprising

Earn your yellow belt in UFC Ultimate Team. (level 50)

Sign a Rookie Contract during your Career.

Every slot on one of your UFC Ultimate Team fighters has been filled.

Defeat a rival during your Career.

Sign a Prospect Contract during your Career.

Sign a Contender Contract during your Career.

Get very high hype for any fight during your Career.

Start trending on social media during your Career.

Respond to a social media message during your Career.

Complete the UFC 3 Introduction.

Win on the main card of a Pay-Per-View during your Career.

Successfully defend your title during your Career.

EA Sports UFC 3 is set to launch on February 2, 2018.