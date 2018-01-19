EA Sports UFC 3 Trophy List is a Love Letter to the Bad PPV Names of Yesteryear
While newer fans of mixed-martial arts may not know this, UFC events used to have amazingly tacky subtitles to them. That’s why the EA Sports UFC 3 trophy list is so fun, as Electronic Arts used names of old pay-per-views to name their trophies. Sadly, my two favorite bad UFC PPV names didn’t make the cut. For reference, they are UFC 76: Knockout (because there were zero knockouts during the entire card), and UFC 125: Resolution (the title fight ended in a draw and thus there was no resolution).
With those mixed-martial arts fun facts out of the way, check out the EA Sports UFC 3 trophy list below:
Platinum
- UFC 67: All or Nothing
Unlock all other trophies in EA SPORTS™UFC®3.
Gold
- UFC 44: Undisputed
Become the Greatest Of All Time during your Career.
- UFC 109: Relentless
Earn your green belt in UFC Ultimate Team. (level 150)
- UFC 99: The Comeback
Survive at least two health events before winning the fight. (only unlockable in online multiplayer)
- UFC 82: Pride of a Champion
Sign a Superstar Contract on Legendary difficulty during your Career.
Silver
- UFC 2: No Way Out
Win against a CPU controlled fighter who is set to maximum damage, with your own set to default.
- UFC 45: Revolution
Earn your orange belt in UFC Ultimate Team. (level 100)
- UFC 39: The Warriors Return
Complete all Sets in a single UFC Ultimate Team Program.
- UFC 87: Seek and Destroy
Complete all Challenges in a UFC Ultimate Team Solo Challenge Group.
- UFC 64: Unstoppable
Complete all your daily objectives in UFC Ultimate Team in one day.
- UFC 56: Full Force
Win in the first round of an online multiplayer match.
- UFC 74: Respect
Win a performance of the night bonus during your Career.
- UFC 65: Bad Intentions
Pass all Skill Challenges on any difficulty.
- UFC 13: The Ultimate Force
Sign a Legend Contract during your Career.
- UFC 101: Declaration
Trigger a health event on the opponent within 10 seconds of your taunt. (only unlockable in online multiplayer)
- UFC 22: Only One Can be Champion
Sign a Superstar Contract during your Career.
- UFC 46: Supernatural
Sway to avoid at least 6 strikes in 20 seconds. (only unlockable in online multiplayer)
Bronze
- UFC 73: Stacked
Acquire your first Gold tier UFC Ultimate Team Item.
- UFC 10: The Tournament
Win four fights with the same fighter in a 16-fighter Grand Prix tournament.
- UFC 80: Rapid Fire
Land a four-hit combination. (online multiplayer only)
- UFC 35: Throwdown
Finish the fight with a submission. (online multiplayer only)
- UFC 68: The Uprising
Earn your yellow belt in UFC Ultimate Team. (level 50)
- UFC 3: The American Dream
Sign a Rookie Contract during your Career.
- UFC 31: Locked and Loaded
Every slot on one of your UFC Ultimate Team fighters has been filled.
- UFC 61: Bitter Rivals
Defeat a rival during your Career.
- UFC 11: The Proving Ground
Sign a Prospect Contract during your Career.
- UFC 88: Breakthrough
Sign a Contender Contract during your Career.
- UFC 54: Boiling Point
Get very high hype for any fight during your Career.
- UFC 34: High Voltage
Start trending on social media during your Career.
- UFC 47: It’s On!
Respond to a social media message during your Career.
- UFC 1: The Beginning
Complete the UFC 3 Introduction.
- UFC 12: Judgement Day
Win on the main card of a Pay-Per-View during your Career.
- UFC 78: Validation
Successfully defend your title during your Career.
EA Sports UFC 3 is set to launch on February 2, 2018.