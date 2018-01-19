Fortnite Cross-Platform Play Appears Once Again

Last year, Fortnite owners across all platforms had a brief moment of what the gaming future could look like, when for some reason, players on the Xbox and PlayStation 4 were able to play together in both the Battle Royale and Save the World modes of the game. That was short lived, though, as it was swiftly removed due to Sony’s cross play policy. However, recent rumblings on Reddit suggest that the cross play feature is back up for some users.

A recent reddit post on the Xbox One subreddit has revealed that not only are some players able to experience the PvE Fortnite mode with players from the PlayStation 4 and PC, but even the Battle Royale mode has seen a few players from PC playing. Epic Games has yet to comment on the issue, but the last time this happened, they said the incident was unintentional and a result of a configuration issue. Of course, Epic Games quickly turned the feature off, leading Xbox head Phil Spencer to tweet out that he wishes they would have left it on.

I would have liked to see them leave it on. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 18, 2017

As it stands, there’s no word on whether or not the feature will stick around, although it’s highly unlikely it will. This could be something that popped up once the latest Fortnite update went live, but at this point it’s anyones guess. Should the feature stay on or turn off, we’ll make sure to update this post, so be sure to stay tuned for any future comments or updates from Epic Games.

[Source: Reddit]