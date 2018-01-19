January 2018 PSN Flash Sale Is Live, View the Deals

The January 2018 Flash Sale on the North American PlayStation Store is now live on the PlayStation Store. The deals let you save up to 70% on PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita games.

Running until Monday, January 22 at 8am PT/11am ET, here are all the deals in this month’s PSN Flash Sale on the PlayStation Store:

PlayStation 4 Games Abyss Odyssey – $2.99

Alchemic Jousts – $4.49

Arcade Game Series 3-in-1- Pack – $3.99

Bastion – $3.74

Battlefield Hardline – $4.99

Battleship – $4.94

Beach Buggy Racing – $2.49

Big Buck Hunter Arcade – $4.99

Bound By Flame – $4.99

Broforce – $3.74

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – $4.99

Catlateral Damage – $3.99

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99

Dark Cloud 2 – $4.94

Daydreamer – $2.99

Dead Island Definitive Edition – $4.99

Discovery – $4.79

The Escapists – $4.99

Farming Simulator 15 – $7.49

Frisky Business – $2.49

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition – $4.99

Goat Simulator – $3.99

God Eater Resurrection – $4.99

Has-Been Heroes – $4.99

Hidden Agenda – $4.99

Hotline Miami – $3.99

Hotline Miami 2 – $4.49

I am Bread – $3.24

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $4.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 3– $4.99

Jazzpunk: Director’s Cut – $4.49

Knack – $4.99

Knowledge is Power – $4.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – $2.99

Laser Disco Defenders – $4.99

Life is Strange – $4.99

LittleBigPlanet 3 -$4.99

LocoRoco Remastered – $4.94

Lords of the Fallen – $3.99

The Magic Circle: Gold Edition – $4.99

Metal Slug Anthology – $4.99

Metal Slug 3 – $4.94

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $4.99

Monopoly Plus – $4.94

My Monopoly – $4.99

Monster Jam Crush It! – $4.99

Mother Russia Bleeds – $3.74

Mount & Blade: Warband – $4.99

Necropolis – $4.49

Need for Speed Rivals – $4.99

Octodad: Dadliest Catch – $2.99

The Order: 1886 – $4.99

Oxenfree – $4.99 Game + Dynamic Theme + Avatars – $4.79 Game + Dynamic Theme – $4.83

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 – $4.54

PaRappa the Rapper Remastered – $4.94

Peggle 2 – $4.94

Pure Hold ‘Em World Poker Championship – $4.99

Pure Pool – $4.99

Psychonauts – $3.99

Redout: Lightspeed Edition – $26.79 (31.99)

Risk – $3.74

Risk Urban Assault – $4.94

Rogue Galaxy – $4.94

Saints Row IV Re-elected – $4.99

Screencheat – $4.94

Skyforge Starter Pack 2.0 – $3.99

Strider – $4.49

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment – $4.99

Tembo the Badass Elephant – $4.49

Tetris Ultimate – $3.49

That’s You! – $4.99

Thief – $2.99

Transistor – $4.99

Trials Fusion – $4.99

Trine 2 – $2.99

Trine 3 – $4.83

Trivial Pursuit Live! – $4.94

Typoman – $4.54

Uno – $4.99

Unravel – $4.99

Verdun – $4.99

White Night – $4.94 PlayStation 3 Abyss Odyssey – $2.99

Battlefield Hardline – $4.99

Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $4.99

DmC Devil May Cry – $4.99

Ducktales Remastered – $4.49

Farming Simulator 14 – $4.99

Goat Simulator – $3.99

Just Cause 2 – $2.99

Just Cause 2 Ultimate Edition – $4.49

Life is Strange – $1.99

LittleBigPlanet 3 – $3.99

Monopoly Plus – $3.99

Monster Jam Battlegrounds – $2.49

Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+ – $3.99

Pac-man Museum – $4.99

Resident Evil – $4.99

Resident Evil 4 -$4.99

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition – $4.49

Resident Evil 6 – $4.99

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City – $4.99

Resident Evil Revelations – $4.99

Sleeping Dogs – $1.99

Star Wars The Force Unleashed 2 – $4.99

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online – $3.74

Street Fighter X Tekken – $4.99

Strider – $4.49

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix – $2.49

Tomb Raider – $1.99 PlayStation Vita Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99

God Eater Resurrection – $4.99

Hotline Miami – $3.99

Hotline Miami 2 – $4.49

Laser Disco Defenders – $4.99

Octodad: Dadliest Catch – $2.99

Sword Art Online Hollow Fragment – $4.99 PlayStation One Classics Castlevania: SotN – $3.99

Metal Gear Solid – $4.99

Silent Hill – $2.99

*All prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

