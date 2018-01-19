Mutant Football League is Out Now for PlayStation 4

It’s been a long time coming, but Mutant Football League is finally back on consoles, as Digital Dreams has announced that the game is officially out on PlayStation 4 today. Already out on the PC, the console release makes good on creator Michael Mendheim’s promise to bring the game to players across various platforms.

The game will run players $19.99 and will contain a ton of features for any kind of football fan to enjoy. A retail edition of the game is planned for this summer, and Mendheim has already said he has more plans for free content coming after the game launches. Sometime in February or March, Digital Dreams – the developer of the game – will publish a free update to the game that adds a multi-season dynasty mode that allows players to take over one of 18 teams, and build them into a perennial contender. The update will also bring with it a customizable playoff and a feature that gives players “dirty tricks” after defeating a CPU team.

For more on Mutant Football League, make sure to check out a description of the game below, courtesy of Digital Dreams:

Mutants, Monsters, and More: Choose from 18 blood-thirsty, wisecracking teams including the Skeletal Deadheads, Armored Bruiserbots, Criminal Aliens, Mutated Humans, and Monstrous Orcs.

Boom-Shacka-What?: Legendary voice-over actor Tim Kitzrow–best known for being the voice behind NBA Jam–provides the game's 'colorful' commentary.

Gridiron Carnage: Players inflict maximum carnage on the opposition with brass-knuckle punches, steel-toed kicks, hand grenades, clubs, battle axes, chainsaws, and more. Exploding body parts, comically horrific deaths, and blood splatters fuel the MFL visual experience.

Down 'n' Dirty: Use dirty tricks during gameplay to "Bribe the Ref," throw bombs, or equip weapons to inflict maximum carnage for real game-changing moments!

Full Season Mode and More: Dive into Exhibition, Practice, and Playoff games, or try and survive the Full Season grind to reach the ultimate showdown: The Mayhem Bowl!

Killer Stadiums: The 18 unique playfields are filled with diabolical and dangerous traps and hazards, including explosive landmines, buzz saws, toxic moats, lava flows, and crazed fans cheering on their favorite murderous squad.

Multiplayer Madness: Two-player online or four-player local multiplayer gives offers the choice to clobber opponents or team up with friends to crush opposing miscreants!

Mutant Football League is available now.