Two Pieces of Final Fantasy X-2 Art Revealed Ahead of Exhibition

Yesterday, we detailed that next week, Square Enix will be showing off some new Final Fantasy VII remake information at an art exhibition dedicated to the Final Fantasy series. Today, we got a sneak peek at two pieces of art from that exhibition, showcasing two illustrations of Tidus and Yuna after the events of Final Fantasy X-2.

The two illustrations (below) were created specifically for the event by Tetsuya Nomura, the original character designer. Of course, this is only a brief taste of what we can expect from the full art exhibition, as there’s plenty of other Final Fantasy titles to explore. In the meantime, check out the two illustrations below.

For more information on the upcoming art exhibition and what fans can expect from it, make sure to check out below:

It’s been quite some time since we’ve heard anything on the Final Fantasy VII remake that was originally announced at E3 2015. Besides the beautifully constructed trailer, fans haven’t been given much in the way of new details, but that could change soon. Last week, Square Enix revealed that new content from the upcoming remake would be shown off at an exhibition taking place at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in Tokyo, Japan next week. According to the company, the exhibition will focus on the long history of the Final Fantasy series, and feature history from many of the different titles in the series. Along with scenes and image boards from Final Fantasy XV, new information about the Final Fantasy VII remake will also be there, though we’re not sure in what capacity. For those interested in heading to the event themselves, it will run from January 22 to February 28 at the Mori Arts Center Gallery (Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 52F).

[Source: ResetEra, Twitter]