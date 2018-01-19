One Piece World Seeker Screenshots Show Luffy’s Abilities

Luffy and the rest of the One Piece crew are set to return in One Piece World Seeker later this year. Publisher Bandai Namco hasn’t fully detailed the upcoming action game, but now they’ve released some new screenshots that show what we can expect. The new gameplay screens show off Luffy’s special abilities such as the elephant gatling attack.

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes the new One Piece World Seeker gameplay screens:

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in a brand new experience that puts players in Luffy’s sandals as they battle and explore an expansive new world filled with castles, farms, cities, beaches and more. ONE PIECE World Seeker captures the spirit of the beloved series and lets ONE PIECE fans and new players swing into action and experience Luffy’s powerful gum-gum abilities, including the gum-gum rocket, elephant gatling and gum-gum UFO.

Check out the 10+ new One Piece World Seeker gameplay screenshots in the gallery below: