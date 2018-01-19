One Piece World Seeker Screenshots Show Luffy’s Abilities
Luffy and the rest of the One Piece crew are set to return in One Piece World Seeker later this year. Publisher Bandai Namco hasn’t fully detailed the upcoming action game, but now they’ve released some new screenshots that show what we can expect. The new gameplay screens show off Luffy’s special abilities such as the elephant gatling attack.
Here’s how Bandai Namco describes the new One Piece World Seeker gameplay screens:
Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in a brand new experience that puts players in Luffy’s sandals as they battle and explore an expansive new world filled with castles, farms, cities, beaches and more. ONE PIECE World Seeker captures the spirit of the beloved series and lets ONE PIECE fans and new players swing into action and experience Luffy’s powerful gum-gum abilities, including the gum-gum rocket, elephant gatling and gum-gum UFO.
Check out the 10+ new One Piece World Seeker gameplay screenshots in the gallery below:
Bandai Namco recently debuted a new trailer for One Piece World Seeker, and talked about what to expect from the game:
2017 marks the 20th anniversary of ONE PIECE, one of the world’s most popular manga and anime series which has riveted millions of fans since it started. We’re proud to help usher in a new era with ONE PIECE World Seeker, an ambitious new entry in the legendary series,” said Randy Le, Brand Manager at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
With an expansive open world and story, Luffy will travel through a huge variety of locales in a new adventure that’s as vast as the seven seas.
One Piece World Seeker is set to launch sometime in 2018.
Did you like what you saw in the screenshots? Let us know if you’re excited about the latest One Piece adventure in the comments below!