Sony’s Head of Third-Party Relations has Left the Company

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced it has parted ways with its head of third-party developer relations after just a year of him taking on the job. Florian Hunziker, the man who took on the job in January 2017, has reportedly left the job, sources told VentureBeat.

In a message to GamesBeat, Hunziker confirmed that he would be leaving Sony. No replacement for Florian has been named yet, although it wouldn’t be surprising to see Sony try and get a replacement fairly quickly due to how important the job is. The move comes as quite the shock, as Hunziker was barely a full year into his role at SIE. Prior to that, he was the chief operating officer at Harmonix, and he also co-founded a startup called Element Six prior to his time at Sony.

Hunziker was tabbed as the replacement for Adam Boyes, the man who helped recruit a number of third-party developers to the PlayStation 4. His departure, when combined with the fact that Sony game chief Andrew House is also no longer with the company, adds a bit of uncertainty to how Sony will go forward in terms of relationships. While it’s unlikely to truly harm any relations with their top game partners, it’s never a great thing to see many high level executives leave a place at one time. Make sure to stay tuned for any update on when Sony should choose a replacement for Hunziker.

[Source: VentureBeat]