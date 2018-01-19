PSA: Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness PS4 Now Free For EU PS Plus Subscribers

Much like in North America, there was a lot of confusion concerning what versions of Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness were free via PlayStation Plus this month. Both regions originally only allowed players to redeem the PlayStation Vita version of the visual novel, but now it’s available for PlayStation 4 as well.

Here are the various Psycho-Pass PS4 download links (via Benzopil):

If you are a European PS Plus subscriber and you like visual novel types of games, we highly recommend checking out Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness. Here’s a snippet from our review:

While it’s not the most exciting gameplay, it has a hook, and the story is incredibly gripping. I was even more impressed with just how many endings there are for each character after looking up the game’s Trophy List. The number of paths Takuma and Nadeshiko can go are incredible. I almost wish this was a true CYOA book, so I could find each ending and read backwards to discover which path went where. Not that I ever did that with those books; I’d never. It could be argued that Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness is not, in a traditional sense, a game, but even so it’s unbelievably entertaining. Story gamers will be in heaven, and fans of the anime are sure to find it just as delightful. I’ve never even seen the anime and I definitely found my own happiness within the stories I experienced.

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness is available now.

[Source: ResetERA]