Valkyria Chronicles 4 DLC Trailer Highlights Returning Characters

SEGA just released a new trailer showing off two Valkyria Chronicles 4 DLC missions. There are two separate missions shown off. The first is called “Preemptive Special Tactics,” and is the one that is given to those that buy first-print copies. It will give players access to Edy Nelson from Valkyria Chronicles. The other DLC is included in the limited edition version of the game, and is called the “Joint Opereation with Squad 7.” This features even more returning characters including Alicia Melchiot and Welkin Gunther. Players can even unlock the Edelweiss tank to use in the main story of Valkyria Chronicles 4.

Check out the Valkyria Chronicles 4 DLC trailer below:

This isn’t the only recent announcement, as SEGA detailed Ragnarok, a medic dog that will accompany the team. Here’s more information on the game’s characters:

Another character is also introduced on the left side of the preview scan. She is Angelica Farnaby, voiced in Japanese by Ayane Sakura. She is a civilian girl who has an amnesia. However, due to her bright, selfless, and kind personality, she quickly becomes popular among army soldiers. There is also a scene where she stands face-to-face against the enemy Valkyria, Climaria Levin. Famitsu also uploaded a screenshot featuring a new red-haired woman with glasses who doesn’t appear in the preview scan. She is Minerva Victor, who will be voiced in Japanese by Saori Hayami. She is the squad leader of Squad F, putting her in the same rank as Claude. Although she’s honoring the codes of chivalry, she is also sociable to her squad members. Valkyria Chronicles 4 is also confirmed to have the same growth system as the first game where experience is allocated to classes rather than individuals, so all characters with the same class will level up together. Reaching a certain level will unlock a higher grade of the class.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will release on March 21 in Japan for PlayStation 4, with the Nintendo Switch version coming later in the summer. The international release, which includes an Xbox One version, currently is set to release in 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]