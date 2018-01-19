Latest We Happy Few Developer Update Reveals New Female Protagonist

Earlier today, Compulsion Games released a brand new developer update for their upcoming We Happy Few that includes a glimpse at the second playable character in the game, Sally. According to Compulsion Games, the game is also now content complete, and the studio is just taking more time to polish the game following some improvements made. For the new developer update, check out below:

According to Sam Abbott – a producer for the upcoming title – changes have been made to the beginning of Arthur’s storyline. “There are these moments that are memorable, very funny, and super weird and we’re really excited to show you all” said Sam. “But we felt that the first two hours of Arthur’s story just didn’t live up to those moments, meaning that the game didn’t start as well as it should. So we went back to the drawing board and made a couple of big decisions: we brought forward a number of story moments, to get into the action faster, and also rebuilt the whole first island for Arthur.”

For more information on the upcoming We Happy Few, check out below:

We Happy Few is the tale of a plucky bunch of moderately terrible people trying to escape from a lifetime of cheerful denial in the city of Wellington Wells. In this alternative 1960s England, conformity is key. You’ll have to fight or blend in with the drug-addled inhabitants, most of whom don’t take kindly to people who won’t abide by their not-so-normal rules. Discover the retrofuturistic city’s dark history as you play through the intertwined narratives of three quietly rebellious citizens of Wellington Wells, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, as they face their pasts, prepare for the future, and engage in activities that aren’t exactly status quo in the artificially enthused society.

We Happy Few is now set to release in Summer 2018 for the Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4.