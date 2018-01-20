Blizzard Offering Previews of Upcoming Overwatch Cosmetics

Overwatch‘s new Blizzard World map is set to release on Tuesday, January 23, but that’s not all the update will bring. Accompanying the map are new skins, sprays, emotes, and icons that Blizzard has begun previewing on Twitter.

Here are some of the cosmetics revealed:

Only 6 more days until our cosmetics update arrives in Overwatch! Join us as we count down to their release with new item reveals every day. Today’s reveal: NEW HERO SPRAYS by @tinysnails pic.twitter.com/D4JgG7eYqq — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 17, 2018

Only 5 more days until our cosmetics update arrives in Overwatch! Join us as we count down to their release with new item reveals every day. Today’s reveal: ASP PHARAH (Legendary Skin) pic.twitter.com/hDROJPh8WZ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 18, 2018

Only 4 more days until our cosmetics update arrives in Overwatch! Join us as we count down to their release with new item reveals every day. Today’s reveal: NEW HERO EMOTES pic.twitter.com/3aX8bhLZn1 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 19, 2018

Blizzard will continue updating its Twitter page with more sneak previews so make sure to keep an eye out.

Overwatch is due to receive over 100 new items for all 26 heroes starting January 23. You can unlock the cosmetics via standard loot boxes and the Hero Gallery.

We’ll update our readers when the patch is live.