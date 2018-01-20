PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Blizzard Offering Previews of Upcoming Overwatch Cosmetics

January 20, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

Overwatch‘s new Blizzard World map is set to release on Tuesday, January 23, but that’s not all the update will bring. Accompanying the map are new skins, sprays, emotes, and icons that Blizzard has begun previewing on Twitter.

Here are some of the cosmetics revealed:

Blizzard will continue updating its Twitter page with more sneak previews so make sure to keep an eye out.

Overwatch is due to receive over 100 new items for all 26 heroes starting January 23. You can unlock the cosmetics via standard loot boxes and the Hero Gallery.

We’ll update our readers when the patch is live.

