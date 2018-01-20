Bungie Addresses Issue With Destiny 2’s Faction Tokens, Says It’s Listening to Player Feedback

Another week, another Bungie apology. This time, the issue involves a not-so-discreet move in Destiny 2 whereby the developer throttled the number of Faction Tokens players earned from Lost Sectors. A lack of communication resulted in players highlighting the issue on sites like Reddit, leading Bungie to finally address it in its latest weekly blog post. The studio has promised to make appropriate changes and share further details in due course.

There was an issue in the previous Faction Rallies where players were earning hundreds of Faction Tokens per hour without firing a single shot. In the recent December 12 update, Faction Token rewards were added to an existing system that was locking players out from Lost Sector Rewards. We have heard player feedback that this solution was too disruptive. We’re looking at a change that won’t make players feel forced to run to and from a single chest for hours while also not placing a hard stop on enjoying Lost Sectors. We want to ensure that every time you open a chest there is loot inside. We’ll share more details on this before the next Faction Rallies.

Bungie also acknowledged that it didn’t clarify when/how the Season 2 weapons will be made available.

The other question that players immediately asked when decrypting their Faction Engrams was: “Where are the new Season 2 weapons?” It was not made clear beforehand that the new Season 2 weapons would be added throughout the events of the Season rather than all at once in the beginning. This was on us. No excuses. You can read the full details with how the weapons will be rolled out here. We will be remedying this lapse in communication next week with details on what you should expect when the next Iron Banner rolls out in Season 2.

We’ll update our readers when we have more details on the above.

[Source: Bungie]