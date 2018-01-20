Netflix’s Castlevania Returns This Summer With Eight Episodes

Last July, Netflix confirmed that it had renewed its take on Castlevania for a second season. Writer Warren Ellis has now revealed on Twitter that the show is set to return this summer with eight episodes.

Ellis tweeted:

FAQ: people keep asking, so I guess word didn’t get around? We’re coming back this summer, for eight episodes, from @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/HckIke4REI — Wᴀʀʀᴇɴ Eʟʟɪs (@warrenellis) January 19, 2018

In case you didn’t watch Castlevania‘s first season, here’s how Netflix describes it:

Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.

We’re not sure if the cast will return for season two but we’ll keep our readers posted as we hear more details.

Netflix is also working on a drama series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher saga, which is being written by Daredevils and The Defenders writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.