NPD Group Reveals 2017’s Best-Selling Titles in the US as Video Games Market Booms

NPD Group has shared US video games retail market data from 2017, revealing an 11 percent year-on-year increase in spending across hardware, software, and accessories.

Sales reached $14.6 billion mark in 2017, out of which $3.3 billion were spent in December. Total software sales in 2017 were up 4 percent, amounting to $6.7 billion. Hardware spending saw an increase of 28 percent, with $4.7 billion spent.

“Combined sales of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One continue on a record-setting pace,” wrote NPD’s Mat Piscatella. “Over the first 50 months in the market, the combined hardware installed base of the PS4 and Xbox One now exceeds that of the PS3 and Xbox 360 by 18 percent, and that of the PS2 and Xbox by 4 percent.”

In terms of software, Call of Duty: WWII was unsurprisingly the best-selling game of 2017. Last December was the 8th consecutive December that a Call of Duty game topped sales charts.

Overall, here are the top 10 best-selling video games of 2017 in the US (physical and digital unless noted otherwise):

Call of Duty: WWII NBA 2K18 Destiny 2* Madden NFL 18 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild** Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Star Wars Battlefront II Super Mario Odyssey** Mario Kart 8**

*Battle.net sales not included

**Digital sales not included

PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn was the 5th best-selling game on the console. In the accessories department, DualShock 4 was the best-selling item of 2017.

“The spectacular growth of our industry in 2017 proves video game developers, artists, and storytellers are the brightest lights in the US economy, finding more ways to delight the world’s 2.6 billion gamers each year,” said ESA President & CEO Michael D. Gallagher. “Congratulations to our industry’s brilliant creators on delivering another record year of remarkable entertainment that inspired the passion of gamers everywhere.”

For UK’s top-ten, check out GfK and UKIE rankings.

[Source: NPD, Mat Piscatella (Twitter), ESA]