The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 Releases in the West This March

NIS America has announced that The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 will release in Europe and North America on March 30 and March 27, respectively.

In a press release, the developer promised the following key features:

Adapt to Your Surroundings – Switch between the Hundred Knight’s six Facets to turn the tide in battle! Gather Tochkas, the indispensable minions, to aid you in your exploration. Pint-Sized Powerhouse – Execute Depletura to finish off enemies and replenish your GigaCalories! Trigger your Third Eye and unleash the full power of Hundred Knight for a brief time. Leave enemies to tremble before your boosted speed, power, and skills! Temper Your Strength – Forge new weapons with items from the field at your base. Pass Witch Petitions; granting you access to new Tochkas and other benefits!

In case you missed our previous articles, here’s an official description of the title:

Follow Hundred Knight in its journey through a witch-ravaged world. Young girls are contracting a strange illness and awakening as witches, causing mayhem across the region of Kevala. Along Hundred Knight’s side are two sisters: Amalie, an agent of an organization who opposes witches; and Chelka, the witch who awakened in Amalie’s younger sister, Milm. Uncover the mysteries of Kevala as you protect them both from harm. Delve through dungeons and landscapes teeming with fiends and monsters, looking for equipment of legendary power. Grow stronger with help from Tochkas and Facets that will give an advantage in combat. Chain attacks together with the unique weapon system that welcomes weapon change mid-combat. The fate of Kevala is in your hands, brave knight.

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 is releasing exclusively for the PlayStation 4.