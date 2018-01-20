European PlayStation Store Running ‘Games under €20’ and ‘Digital Zone’ Promotions

The European PlayStation Store is currently running two promotions until February 7: Games under €20 and Digital Zone. While the former is self-explanatory, the latter is offering players discounts of up to 60 percent on a selection of titles.

You can find the full list of games under each of the promotions below, however, you’ll need to head over to your local PlayStation Store for your regional pricing. Additionally, some titles may not be available in your region.

Games under €20:

Digital Zone:

[Source: PlayStation]