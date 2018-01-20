European PlayStation Store Running ‘Games under €20’ and ‘Digital Zone’ Promotions
The European PlayStation Store is currently running two promotions until February 7: Games under €20 and Digital Zone. While the former is self-explanatory, the latter is offering players discounts of up to 60 percent on a selection of titles.
You can find the full list of games under each of the promotions below, however, you’ll need to head over to your local PlayStation Store for your regional pricing. Additionally, some titles may not be available in your region.
Games under €20:
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- The Last of Us™ Remastered
- The Last Guardian™
- Fallout 4
- DiRT Rally
- Okami HD
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
- God of War III Remastered
- Far Cry Primal
- FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
- 7 Days to Die
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- BioShock: The Collection
- XCOM 2
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Dying Light
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
- F1™ 2016
- DOOM
- The Order: 1886™
- Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Legion Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of the Year Edition
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
- Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass
- Farming Simulator 15
- Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
- Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Gold)
- Thief
- Until Dawn™
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass
- Call of Duty ®: Advanced Warfare Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Devastation
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Invasion
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Nemesis
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Onslaught
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC 2: Continuum
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC 3: Absolution
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC 4: Retribution
- CALL OF DUTY®: MWR VARIETY MAP PACK
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Ascendance DLC
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Havoc DLC
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Reckoning DLC
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Supremacy DLC
- Game of Thrones – Season Pass
- Project CARS
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
- Project CARS On Demand Pack
- Murdered: Soul Suspect™
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Assetto Corsa – Various
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within Season Pass
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + OST
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + TRIALS FUSION AWESOME MAX EDITION
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- LEGO Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition
- LEGO Jurassic World™
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel™ Super Heroes
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- LEGO Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Season Pass
- LEGO The Hobbit
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
- Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of « F » Pack
- J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle (WD1&2, Michonne and 7 Days to Die)
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- WipEout™ Omega Collection
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Uncharted™ 2: Among Thieves Remastered
- Uncharted™ 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered
- Uncharted™: Drake’s Fortune Remastered
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle
- Prey
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row Metro Double Pack
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Rayman Legends
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- The Crew
- The Crew Ultimate Edition
- inFAMOUS Second Son™
- inFAMOUS Second Son™ + inFAMOUS™ First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son™ Legendary Edition
- inFAMOUS™ First Light
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- DEAD RISING
- DEAD RISING 2
- DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
- Tales of Zestiria
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- ZOMBI
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – Season Pass
- The Wolf Among Us
- Bound by Flame™
- DRIVECLUB™ – Various
- DRIVECLUB™ VR
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle
- Prototype2
- PROTOTYPE™
- Gravity Rush™ 2
- Gravity Rush™ Remastered
- Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 Season Pass
- Ride 2 Special Edition
- Watch_Dogs™
- WATCH_DOGS™ COMPLETE EDITION
- Watch_Dogs™ Season Pass
- RIDE
- RIDE Season Pass
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass
- Evolve
- Evolve Digital Deluxe
- Evolve Ultimate Edition
- Blood Bowl2
- Blood Bowl2: Legendary Edition
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION.
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Most Wanted DLC Bundle
- DiRT Rally PLAYSTATIONVR UPGRADE DLC ADD-ON
- DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATIONVR BUNDLE
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle
- WRC 5 – Season Pass
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass
- Everybody’s Golf
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster Collection
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV – New Fighters Pack
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO – Special Edition
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition
- The Technomancer
- Battleborn
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
- Micro Machines World Series
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation®4 Edition
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars Ultimate Edition
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- STRIDER
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
- One Piece Burning Blood – WANTED PACK
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Dungeons 2
- Portal Knights
- Aven Colony
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition
- Firefighters – The Simulation
- KNACK™
- ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Undead
- Witch Hunters
- Infinite Air with Mark McMorris
- RABBIDS INVASION – GOLD EDITION
- Rabbids Invasion: The interactive TV Show
- The Golf Club 2™
- Grand Kingdom
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
- Sniper Elite 3 – Hunt The Grey Wolf
- Sniper Elite 3: Save Churchill, Part 1 – In Shadows
- Sniper Elite 3: Save Churchill, Part 2 – Belly of the Beast
- Sniper Elite 3: Save Churchill, Part 3 – Confrontation
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Republique
- Get Even
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Ghostbusters™
- Motorcycle Club
- Blood Bowl2 – Various
- Industry Giant 2
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Silence
- Mighty No. 9
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Let’s Sing 2016
- Let’s Sing 2017
- SteinsGate 0
- Deponia
- Tales of Zestiria – Various
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Valkyria Revolution
- Alekhine’s Gun
- LOTF – Complete Edition Bundle
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
- Moto Racer 4
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
- Transport Giant
- Flockers
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
- Root Letter
- Dead Alliance™
- Let’s Sing 2017 Hits français et internationaux
- Let’s Sing 2017 mit deutschen Hits
- Let’s Sing 9 Versión Española
- Birthdays the Beginning
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Tactical Pack
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided A Criminal Past
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Assault Pack
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided System Rift
- Space Rift – Episode 1
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
- 2Dark
- ATV Drift & Tricks
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- AER – Memories of Old
- Everybody’s Golf Balata Country Club
- Everybody’s Golf Green Country Club
- Everybody’s Golf Special Tickets x10
- AereA
- N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – Deluxe Edition
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!
- The Silver Case
- Rabi-Ribi
- Lock’s Quest
- Kromaia Ω
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
- My Night Job
- Wuppo
- Wuppo – Deluxe Edition
- Rayon Riddles – Rise of the Goblin King
Digital Zone:
- Salt and Sanctuary
- ABZÛ
- Sports Bar VR
- Absolver
- ADR1FT
- How to Survive 2
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- SpeedRunners
- SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle
- Night in the Woods
- Enter the Gungeon
- Hob
- Wasteland™ 2: Director’s Cut
- Dead Effect 2
- I Expect You To Die
- Last Day of June
- Broforce
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons
- Cel Damage HD
- Titan Souls
- Armello™
- Gone Home
- Virry VR: Feel the Wild
- White Night
- GALAK-Z
- MAIZE
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Viking Squad
- Table Top Racing World Tour: Tropical Ice Pack
- Table Top Racing: Supercharger Pack
- Table Top Racing: World Tour
- TABLE TOP RACING: WORLD TOUR – SWAG BAG
- PixelJunk VR™ Dead Hungry
- A Boy and His Blob
- Hard Reset Redux
- Costume Quest 2
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder™
- Gemini: Heroes Reborn
- Road Rage
- Cat Quest
- Star Hammer: the Vanguard Prophecy
- Rock of Ages 2: Complete Bundle
- Echo
- End Space
- Skulls of the Shogun
- Xeodrifter
- Armello – Deluxe Bundle
- Slayaway Camp: Butchers Cut
- Battle of the Bulge
For sales in North America, check out our Flash Sale and Weekly Sale articles.
[Source: PlayStation]