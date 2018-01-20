PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

European PlayStation Store Running ‘Games under €20’ and ‘Digital Zone’ Promotions

January 20, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

The European PlayStation Store is currently running two promotions until February 7: Games under €20 and Digital Zone. While the former is self-explanatory, the latter is offering players discounts of up to 60 percent on a selection of titles.

You can find the full list of games under each of the promotions below, however, you’ll need to head over to your local PlayStation Store for your regional pricing. Additionally, some titles may not be available in your region.

Games under €20:

Digital Zone:

For sales in North America, check out our Flash Sale and Weekly Sale articles.

[Source: PlayStation]

