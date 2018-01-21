50 Cent Wants to Work on Another Video Game

Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has told GameSpot that he’s interested in working on a third video game following 2009’s PlayStation 3/Xbox 360 title, Blood on the Sand. He revealed that he already has some ideas, and wants the concept to be “unique.”

Definitely I’m interested. I may do something based on the concept that I developed for Tomorrow, Today. I just have to find the right concept. Everything I touch, I want to be unique. I want it to be special. And I put thought into it, because those things will be here longer than I would…when I come up with [another game], I want to make sure it’s something we enjoy for a long time.

Despite receiving better reviews than 2006’s Bulletproof, Blood on the Sand experienced disappointing sales. Last known figures from 2009 suggest that the game sold 56,000 units in the United States as of April that year.

Even back then, 50 Cent was interested in working on a third game. “I’m hoping we’ll be able to do it,” he told MTV in May 2009 while noting that his fans said they enjoyed Blood on the Sand. “I had the opportunity to play with some people online. That was exciting and another way to reach people that are aware of me.”

Would our readers want to play a new 50 Cent game?

[Source: GameSpot]