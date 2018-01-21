Metal Gear Survive Requires Constant Online Connection and Will Feature Microtransactions

At a recent Metal Gear Survive preview event, folks from Konami confirmed to GameSpot that the upcoming co-op action-adventure will require a constant internet connection, and will feature microtransactions.

“Metal Gear Survive‘s online connectivity requirements were built to support a seamless integration between single player and co-op,” a representative said. “This will also enable us to provide ongoing content post-launch.”

Speaking of single player, Brand Manager Jennifer Tsang has said that the solo campaign will last 15-20 hours, depending on how you play.

Metal Gear Survive will also have an in-game store that will allow players to purchase virtual Coins with real money. GameSpot says that Konami has yet to unveil how much the currency will cost in real terms.

The game is currently undergoing a beta that runs through Sunday. Those who partake in the test will receive in-game items including a FOXHOUND name plate, a Metal Gear REX head accessory, and a bandana.

Here’s how Konami describes the upcoming title:

Metal Gear Survive picks up from the ending of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes. Players are pulled through a worm hole and land in a hostile world where they look for answers while trying to survive in the harsh environment. Not only will they fight off deadly creatures, but also explore and forage the environment for food, water and other resources to stay alive.

[Source: GameSpot]