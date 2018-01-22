Dead by Daylight Saw DLC Fully Detailed, Out Tomorrow

The heavily teased Dead by Daylight Saw DLC is now a reality. The new DLC, called The Saw Chapter, will contain a new killer, a new survivor, and a new map. No price point has been given yet, but it’s set to release very soon. In fact, it comes out tomorrow, January 23, 2018.

The killer won’t be Jigsaw, but The Pig instead. She’s armed with powerful reverse bear traps, and has been mentored by the aforementioned psychopath. The new Survivor is detective David Tapp from the movies, and the new map will be the Gideon Meat Plant. The location should be familiar to fans as it’s one of the main locations of both the third and fourth films.

Check out the Dead by Daylight Saw DLC trailer below:

Here’s the official Dead by Daylight Saw DLC description:

Let’s Play a Game… The Pig is here to create a whole new version of hell for all Survivors. Mentored by Jigsaw she comes caring Reverse Bear Traps into the Realm of the Entity. So if you’re gonna play, you have to accept that the stakes are high. The SAW Chapter comes with a New Killer (The Pig), a new Survivor (David Tapp) and a new Map (Gideon Meat Plant). Out on Steam, XBOX One and PlayStation 4 on January 23rd.

The Dead by Daylight Saw DLC releases January 23, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

