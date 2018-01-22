Now Loading: When Will the Final Fantasy VII Remake Release?

After a short unintentional hiatus, Now Loading is back for 2018. Thankfully, the wait wasn’t as long as fans that have been waiting for solid information on the Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was announced way back at E3 2015. While many games are announced at E3 and come out a year or two later, it’s been nearly three years without any substantial news or information.

That’s why the question we posed in this week’s Now Loading was “Final Fantasy VII Remake has been back in the news this past week. When do you think the E3 2015 surprise will actually come out?”

Check out the gallery below to find out what the staff thought of this week’s question:

Now that you’ve seen our answers, we’d love to see hear your thoughts on the matter at hand. Feel free to chime in below with your answer to this week’s question. We can’t wait to hear about when you think Final Fantasy VII Remake will release, and if you’re still excited about the role-playing game.

We’re always looking for suggestions for our next Now Loading. If you’ve got a good one then let us know via email (or leave a comment below), and we might feature it next week. If we do, we’ll make sure to include a special thank you to the sender!

Now Loading is a weekly recurring feature where the PlayStation LifeStyle staff discusses anything video game-related ranging from hot topics to more whimsical subjects. Past editions can be found here.

Essential Reading: