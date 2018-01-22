Full Metal Panic! Fight! Who Dares Wins Gets Japanese Release Date, New Trailer

Full Metal Panic! Fight! Who Dare Wins now has a release date in Japan. Bandai Namco announced today that the mecha title will release on May 31, 2018. An English release is also planned for Southeast Asia, but no date has been given yet for that version of the strategy role-playing game.

A new Full Metal Panic! PS4 trailer was also released:

If you’re unfamiliar with Full Metal Panic!, here’s an overview on the series:

The mecha series Full Metal Panic! started off as a light novel that was written by Shoji Gatoh and first published in 1998, before the anime adaptation in 2002 propelled its popularity. Although Full Metal Panic! had been featured multiple times in Super Robot Wars series, this is the first time ever the series is getting its own standalone game. Being a strategy RPG game, Full Metal Panic! Fight! Who Dares Wins is being developed by B.B. Studio, the same studio which succeeded Banpresto in developing Super Robot Wars games. From what we’ve seen in the trailer, the gameplay seems to be based on two past SRW games: Nintendo Wii’s SRW NEO and PlayStation Portable’s SRW Operation Extend, where players get to move 3D super-deformed mechs within 360-degree circular ranges. Shoji Gatoh himself is also getting involved in handling the game’s world settings.

While there’s no exact date yet, the English version of Full Metal Panic! Fight! Who Dares Wins will be released for PlayStation 4 in the Southeast Asian countries of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines in 2018.