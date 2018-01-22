Hideki Kamiya Trusts Director of Resident Evil 2 Remake

Surprisingly, the 20th anniversary of Resident Evil 2 came and went without much information regarding the upcoming remake of the game, but that doesn’t mean that it’s still not underway. Taking to Twitter yesterday, Hideki Kamiya – the creator of the original Resident Evil 2 – assured fans that everything was still going well.

I heard that my friend is directing RE2 remake. Let's trust him & wait for a new information 😉 — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) January 21, 2018

According to the tweet above, Kamiya’s “friend” is currently working on the game, and tells fans to trust the director and wait for more information. When asked by someone if Kamiya thinks his friend will do Resident Evil 2 justice, Kamiya replied that he had actually gone drinking with him last year and told him to do as he likes when it comes to the game.

I went drinking with him last year & told him "Do as you like". That's the way directors should do. I trust him & his team 😉 RT @GameEvilKnight: Do you think they will do your game justice ? — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) January 21, 2018

The last we heard from the Resident Evil 2 remake, Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi revealed that the remake was being developed, and would be out from Capcom “soon.” However, we’ve been pretty much left in the dark since then, leading many fans to wonder when, or if, we’ll ever see the game.

Clearly, Kamiya has a great deal of trust in whoever is directing the upcoming remake, which should bode well. While we still haven’t heard much on the remake, the fact that Kamiya is so trusting and excited about it should at the very least music to fans ears. Of course, fans will continue to hope for some concrete information from Capcom in the near future.

What do you think? Will we see the Resident Evil 2 remake this year, or will it be released sometime later? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Gearnuke]