PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Hideki Kamiya Trusts Director of Resident Evil 2 Remake

January 22, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

resident evil 2 remake

Surprisingly, the 20th anniversary of Resident Evil 2 came and went without much information regarding the upcoming remake of the game, but that doesn’t mean that it’s still not underway. Taking to Twitter yesterday, Hideki Kamiya – the creator of the original Resident Evil 2 – assured fans that everything was still going well.

According to the tweet above, Kamiya’s “friend” is currently working on the game, and tells fans to trust the director and wait for more information. When asked by someone if Kamiya thinks his friend will do Resident Evil 2 justice, Kamiya replied that he had actually gone drinking with him last year and told him to do as he likes when it comes to the game.

The last we heard from the Resident Evil 2 remake, Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi revealed that the remake was being developed, and would be out from Capcom “soon.” However, we’ve been pretty much left in the dark since then, leading many fans to wonder when, or if, we’ll ever see the game.

Clearly, Kamiya has a great deal of trust in whoever is directing the upcoming remake, which should bode well. While we still haven’t heard much on the remake, the fact that Kamiya is so trusting and excited about it should at the very least music to fans ears. Of course, fans will continue to hope for some concrete information from Capcom in the near future.

What do you think? Will we see the Resident Evil 2 remake this year, or will it be released sometime later? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Gearnuke]

Tags: ,
The Latest Fortnite Developer Update Goes Over Some Changes to the Game
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Details More Characters, Research and Development
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.