The final Monster Hunter: World beta took place this past weekend, and the team at Digital Foundry took a look at how the game performed on both PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro. The results weren’t groundbreaking (and should be taken with a grain of salt since it’s a beta build) as it found the game to run better on the PS4 Pro, but there are some interesting details. Particularly interesting is that the action RPG gives players three ways to play on PS4 Pro.

The video shows that the high-resolution mode is 1800p on the PS4 Pro, while the other two settings (prioritize frame rate and prioritize visuals) both run at 1080p like the regular PlayStation 4. All of the different offerings run at an unlocked frame rate (at least for the beta), although none of them stay at 60fps regularly. The performance mode was typically 5-10 frames over the resolution option. As far as standard PlayStation 4 performance goes, it looks about the same as the PS4 Pro’s performance mode, although the frame rate is lower and sometimes goes under 30fps.

The action is the biggest upgrade in Monster Hunter: World as it feels significantly more fluid than in previous games. As I attacked the monster’s tail, I had to make sure to dodge away from his attacks. It was a pretty easy battle overall, which was helped by the fact that I had other human teammates. They were able to distract the creature while I kept digging into him with my sword. After we had dealt enough damage, the creature tried to run away in order to regain some of its health. I wasn’t about to let this last longer than it had to, though, so I sheathed my sword and ran after the creature. I followed the Great Jagras into a cave-like area, which would end up being the location of our final encounter. He didn’t find the time to heal up, so the circumstance and momentum of battle was on my side. After a few minutes of combat, my team had ended up victorious. The Great Jagras had fallen, and we got to collect the spoils of victory before the game kicked me out of the demo. It was a relatively short look at the action since I found the creature early on, and it only lasted about 10 minutes. Regardless, it was enough of a taste after what I saw at E3.

Monster Hunter: World is set to release January 26, 2018 worldwide for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

